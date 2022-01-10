Anti-Buhari comments: Kukah yet to be invited by DSS, says spokesman

The Department of State Service DSS is yet to invite the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, over his recent criticism of President Muhamamadu Buhari, his spokesman, Revd. Christopher Omotosho, has said.

Omotosho, who stated this while giving an update on the reported invitation, advised members of the public to ignore the reported invitation.

He said, “The news that the Bishop was summoned for questioning by the DSS regarding his Christmas Message cannot be true because the Bishop is yet to receive either call or mail from the DSS.”

Social media was saturated over the weekend with stories of the reported summon of Kukah by the DSS, a development that has elicited reactions from Nigerians.

The Youth Wing of the Christians Association of Nigeria had earlier threatened to mobilise Christian youths across the nation to accompany the Bishop to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.