Anthrax: FG, LASG continue vaccination of animals

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Lagos State Government Wednesday continued sensitisation and vaccination of animals across the state in the fight against Anthrax disease.

The sensitisation and vaccination was part of the joint efforts by the government to prevent the spread of Anthrax disease in the state.

The combined team of FMARD, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and LASG veterinary services visited the popular Ashogbon meat market, Lion Unisco Abattoir Bariga and Urban Farmers Association at Surulere Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary of FMARD, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, represented by Dr AbdulKareem Durosinlorun, Deputy Director, said the sensitisation was part of efforts of the government to kick out the disease.

“We are here today to see on the spot what Lagos State is doing to contain the Anthrax disease.

“Specifically, we are here to carry out vaccination of animals that are basically livestock, cattle, sheep and some goats.

“We must commend the efforts of the Lagos State Veterinary Services because this is a very good intervention, usually for vaccination of animals, we do them outside the towns.

“The Lagos State has developed a house to house vaccination campaign because this an urban area where some people do urban farming.

“Lagos State is taking the vaccination campaign to urban farmers for which we must complement them.

“We are also here to sensitise the butchers and meat sellers to look out for signs for Anthrax disease in the animals.

“We have asked them to immediately report any animal suspected to have the symptoms of the disease, the veterinary doctors will immediately handle it.

“We have also asked them to completely condemn any knife, machete or axe that have been used on any infected animal, so as to prevent the disease spread,” Umakhihe said.

On his part, Dr Rasheed Macauley, Director Veterinary Services, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, advised the butchers to adhere strictly to the directives of the veterinary doctors.

“We have come to sensitise the butchers on the dangers of Anthrax disease. If any animal is found dead they have been advised not to touch it but to immediately call the veterinary doctors.

“We have told them the common symptoms of Anthrax in any animal. They bleed from their nose, ears or mouth. They may also fall down dead suddenly.

“The government will not charge you for the animals, we also advise the meat traders and butchers to stop eating raw meat.

“We have also called on the butchers not to kill any animal that has been vaccinated until six weeks after vaccination.

“The butchers should also carefully observe the animals they buy before slaughtering them,” Macauley said.

The Chairman Butchers Association, Ilaje, Bariga, Musbau Yaro, promised to work hand in hand with the vet doctors to prevent the disease from spreading in the state.

“We are aware of the dangers of Anthrax disease and we will ensure we sell only healthy meat in our markets.

“We have been trained by the veterinary doctors on what to look out for in an Anthrax infected animal.

“Also in our abattoir, before any animal is slaughtered, the vet doctors must certify it fit for consumption before we can sell it.

“As part of our precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Anthrax, no animal is slaughtered until after a 24-hour probation on arrival at the abattoir.

“We also want the government to come to our aid in terms of palliatives, if we have any animal affected by the disease, to help cut our losses,” Yaro

On his part, Mr Moruf Odejobi, Chairman Urban Farming, Small London, Surulere, commended the government on the sensitisation and vaccination campaign and called for palliatives from the government for farmers.

“We are glad that both the state and the Federal Government have begun the Anthrax vaccination for our animals.

“We have been instructed to immediately notify the veterinary authorities as soon as we observe any animal with Anthrax symptoms.

“Few weeks back, we started sensitising our members on the dangers of Anthrax and the need for precautionary measures.

“We are also appealing to the government at all levels to assist farmers with palliatives as we join hands to kick out Anthrax disease,” Odejobi said.