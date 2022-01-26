Anthony Martial gets Sevilla’s No. 22 jersey

Anthony Martial has now been snapped in his new Sevilla kit for the first time.

After a fallout with Ralf Rangnick, the writing was clearly on the wall for Anthony Martial.

It always looked like the Frenchman would leave in some capacity this month.

In the end, a loan move to Sevilla would come to the fore, with Martial playing under a manager who certainly plays to his strengths.

With these loan deals, it’s all about the playing time.

Martial simply has to be starting week-in-week-out to allow the former AS Monaco star to get back to his best.

This deal has moved quickly, with Martial already pictured in his new kit, while being given his new jersey number of 22.