Anthony Joshua has admitted he would like to find love with “someone to grow with,” but is still searching for the perfect match.

The champion boxer has a four-year-old son, JJ, from a previous relationship, but still remains single.

Much of Joshua’s time is taken up by training and his dedication to boxing, as he works hard to defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, but does still find space in his busy schedule to date.

However the 30-year-old revealed he does not want to find a partner just yet, as he does not want a relationship to get in the way of his career.

He told The Sun: “I think you can date and still be a successful sportsman but it’s hard to find a balance and I would have to compromise — which I’ve not felt able to do.

“My dad never gave me advice about much. But in terms of relationships what I have learnt and what I tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older you get set in your ways.

“For me to have a relationship now means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me to do.

“So I do date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position.”

Despite being a global superstar, the Watford-born heavyweight still shares a council flat with his mother, as well as owning a modest two-bed flat in Sheffield where he stays when training for his fights.

He concedes that he should perhaps spend more time at celebrity parties in search of a new flame, but such glitzy dos are not in keeping with his training schedule.

Joshua only tends to fight twice every year, though often undertakes strict three-month training camps in the lead-up to his bouts.

In addition, the muscle-bound star is consistently juggling life in the boxing gym with being a hands-on father to JJ, leaving little free time to socialise.

Though while Joshua is in no rush to settle down, he hopes that such a day is not too far in the distance.

“I don’t have a girlfriend and I haven’t had one for a while,” he added. “But as I get older I do think it would be nice to have someone, someone to grow with as well — but I honestly haven’t found anyone.”