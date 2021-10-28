Anthony Joshua wants Wilder fight next year

Anthony Joshua has vowed to take on a challenge with Deontay Wilder next year if the opportunity emerged after his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

AJ will seek immediate redemption early next year in a rematch with Usyk after suffering a devastating defeat last month.

And with any victory he could set up either an undisputed clash with Fury or even a shot at Wilder upon his return from injury.

But the 31-year-old has promised to fight “anyone” and would be keen to take a fight with the Bronze Bomber if any challenge cropped up.

“If the fans can’t see I would take these fights with the fighters like Wilder in a heartbeat,” Joshua told IFL TV. “And I want people to know that I would fight anyone in their prime or anytime. Give me a mandatory and I will fight anyone, I love the game and will fight anyone.

“I will take on any challenge providing politics aren’t an issue and the finances are there with these guys, people know what I am about.

“I think Wilder fought Fury thinking it was going to be easier than his previous fights and got caught in a trilogy web.

“But would I fight Wilder, yes I would.”

Joshua has been previously linked with the American before the trilogy between Fury and Wilder began in 2018.

But a fight never materialised with the 36-year-old opting to spark a historic rivalry with the WBC champion Fury.

But Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel has admitted that a showdown with Joshua could be back on the cards when he returns from a hand injury next year.

“My gut says the big fights. It’s not on the drawing board now, but he would love to get Fury back again,” Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told SunSport. “But again, it’s early and we have to get through Usyk and Joshua and see a couple of other possibilities.

“It’s a massive fight [Wilder vs Joshua], no matter what happens in the Joshua – Usyk fight.

“And I’m not sure that Usyk, even with his great skills, will be able to deal with the size of Fury.

“Deontay broke his right hand behind the third knuckle and he has to have that fixed next week. He has to have surgery, the knuckle is OK, it’s the bone behind the knuckle that broke. He’s sore but he was OK, he was home yesterday.

“He’s healing and at this point, if everything is OK, after the hand surgery he’ll probably look to enter the ring mid next year, like April or May.”

Joshua has finally broken his silence after suffering a dismal defeat to Usyk by admitting he got the wrong tactical approach by trying to outbox the tricky Ukrainian.

He has also praised domestic rival Tyson Fury for his victory over Wilder and insisted that an undisputed fight can still take place next year.

But despite heightening speculation that he will ditch trainer Rob McCracken, Joshua has insisted his visit to America was aimed at adding a further coach to his corner.