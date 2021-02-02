Anthony Joshua stepped up the fighting talk and warned Tyson Fury he relishes going to war in the ring as the pair move closer to a heavyweight mega-fight.

Boxing fans have long craved to see the two Brits face off for the undisputed crown, but politics within the sport has threatened to prevent the bout.

However, with both camps now pushing for the fight, and Joshua and Fury potentially earning £100 million each in the first bout of a two-fight deal, the clash is closer than ever.

And while negotiations continue, Joshua gave an insight into the mind of an elite fighter.

“In this life, 99 per cent of the population are civilised people – the job I’ve chosen is for the uncivilised,” he told his YouTube channel.

“No matter what the tactics are, no matter how much you study, no matter how much you think you can beat me, I’m just there to win.

“That’s the fighter’s mentality – some people may not understand it.

“This is a sport of combat and war.

“We’re not civilised people, we’re warriors, and I love it.”

It was 18 months ago at Madison Square Garden that Joshua was on the receiving end of one of the biggest shocks in boxing history, losing his belts in comprehensive fashion to Andy Ruiz Jr.

But having won the rematch and seen off another mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev since then, the 31-year-old is willing to do whatever it takes to avoid returning to those dark times.

“I’d rather die in battle, so I can go to the heavens where the warriors lie, than go to battle and try to hide and survive,” Joshua said.

“I wear my scars like honour.

“I think I’m someone who has to get burnt to learn not to touch the stove.

“When I got burnt, I said I never want to make that mistake again.

“Anyone that stands in front of me will feel the force.

“When the bell goes and I’ve got someone in front of me, I believe it’s not the strongest that will survive, and it’s not the fittest that will survive.

“It’s the one who adapts to the environment best.

“Over my career, I’ve adapted to every environment, every situation.”

His next situation will almost certainly be an undisputed showdown with Fury.