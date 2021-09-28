Anthony Joshua triggers Usyk rematch clause

Anthony Joshua has officially triggered his rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukranian’s promoter Alex Krassyuk confirmed the news and his boxer will be gearing up to defend his newly won WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles against the former champion.

Joshua was comprehensively beaten by the Ukrainian, who put on a masterclass of ring craft and technique on Saturday night.

“According to my understanding he has already activated the rematch clause,” Krassyuk told Boxing Social.

“Because the first thing he said when he came in the ring to the corner was ‘We will see you in the rematch’.

“He didn’t even consider it as a possibility, it was just a decision already and I heard that Hearn and AJ himself were discussing the rematch not just as fact.”

He added: “They were also discussing the time, and what Joshua has to do to win so I think it will happen and only some extraordinary circumstances will change it. But as of right now, the rematch will happen.

“As of now we are getting ready mentally for the rematch, and I also believe that Tyson Fury will get knocked out by Wilder so won’t play any part. That is my hunch.”

Joshua was set to face domestic foe Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this summer, but took the defence against Usyk after Fury was forced to face Wilder for a third time.

But now ‘AJ’ faces an uphill task at redemption, similarly to his historic rematch against Andy Ruiz to avenge defeat and become a two-time world champion.

Although Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has made the 31-year-old a step-aside offer to fight the winner of a clash between Fury and Usyk next year.

“No I don’t,” Arum replied when asked by IFLTV if he believes Joshua has a chance in the rematch.

“And I think Joshua would be well off if somehow he was able to take another couple of fights before the rematch with Usyk.”

He continued: “If people were sensible, Joshua would work out an agreement. If Tyson Fury is successful with Wilder, to allow Usyk to fight Tyson Fury and to have each fighter contractually agree in his next fight – whether it’s Usyk or Fury – to fight the winner.

“That’s sensible. But again, this is boxing and promoters with egos and fighters not making in my opinion the right decision but really making fights based on emotion.”