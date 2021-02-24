Anthony Joshua has insisted that “all options are open” for the location of his fight with Tyson Fury, and has described himself as “the boss” as talks intensify.

Joshua and Fury’s teams are locked in negotiations to finalise the generation-defining heavyweight fight that would crown an undisputed champion.

IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Joshua exclusively told Sky News: “[The pandemic] is getting close to things being normal. We’re working on a date for around June.

“So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he’ll know where to come and find the boss!

“I’m ready. I’m really looking forward to competition – all I want to do is fight, fight, fight!”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports that Saudi Arabia, America, Qatar, Dubai, Singapore and China were all interested in hosting the fight.

Joshua told Sky News when asked if it was possible for the fight to remain in the UK: “Any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don’t mind where it is.

“I’m just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me.”

Joshua had posted on social media on Tuesday: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie and you’ll be hearing from me soon.

“I’ll be undisputed.”