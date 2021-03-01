Anthony Joshua splashed out £7.5million on homes in 12 months.

The Mirror revealed that between March 2019 and March 2020, Joshua made several investments, including three houses in Watford.

The houses in his hometown are worth a total of £1.5 million, while a home owned in North London was worth £1 million.

Joshua’s firm 258 Investments handles his property portfolio, and documents filed to Companies House show he has over a dozen.

The world heavyweight champ became Britain’s first official £100 million boxer, as his fortunes grew by £60 million within a year after his fights with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Documents for his firm Sparta Promotions show he has £109,109,481 in the bank.

It is also believed he is set to pocket another £100 million in a unification bout with his rival Tyson Fury.