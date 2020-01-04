Anthony Joshua is prepared to vacate one of his world titles in order to “create entertainment” within the heavyweight division.

The WBA, WBO and IBF champion is keen on lining up a unification clash this year against the winner of the WBC clash between defendant Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury .

But Joshua understands he may have to give up one of his belts, due to being ordered to face two mandatory challengers.

He must fight Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk this year to retain his IBF and WBO titles, but accepts that may not be possible if he also wants a blockbuster showdown with Fury or Wilder.

“I always said the belts do not represent me. I will stand as a champion, even if I have to give one up,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“It would give me an opportunity to face another world champion – I’ve beaten four world champions on my record now.

“If I give up a belt it creates more history and entertainment. If I have to, I’ll give it away – but I’ll get it back again.”

Joshua only regained all his titles last month in the unanimous points decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr – who had won them from the Brit back in June.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful Joshua will be able to keep hold of all his belts but that could be difficult with his fighter’s schedule.

A clash with Pulev or Usyk is pencilled in for around April-May time, with Joshua expected to fight again towards the end of the year.

Given Fury and Wilder meet in their rematch in February, it is likely Joshua would face the winner of that bout, with Tottenham’s stadium mooted as a potential venue.

However that would mean there would be little to no time for Joshua to fulfil his other mandatory challenge, and he has not fought three times in one year since 2016.

One solution could be to push back a meeting with Fury or Wilder until 2021, but it seems more likely Joshua will vacate one of his titles.