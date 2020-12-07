Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua intends to “dissect” Kubrat Pulev prior to knocking him out.

Joshua faces the Bulgarian at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday as he looks to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

When he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. last year Joshua was rather disciplined in his approach, but Hearn is expecting him to adopt a different approach on this occasion.

Hearn also stated that Joshua gave Wladimir Klitschko too much respect in 2017 and must be careful not to do the same against Pulev.

According to Hearn Joshua has got his “spite” back and will be preparing to “brutally” knock Pulev out.

Hearn says Joshua is looking fast and sharp.

Hearn told Sky Sports: “If he hurts Pulev, he will jump on him.

“He could hurt Pulev at any moment because he carries power and speed.

“You will see him dissect Pulev.

“It’s a battle of the jabs early on.

“Pulev has a fantastic jab.

“Pulev likes to dictate the pace by disrupting your rhythm.

“Klitschko did that to AJ.

“AJ gave Klitschko too much respect and must be careful not to do that with Pulev.

“He has to be rough on the inside, beat him up. Pulev has marked up, over the years.

“AJ’s jab and sharpness will cut that face up.

“Then you will see AJ brutally knock him out.

“In Saudi Arabia he followed a game-plan.

“Things have changed now.

“He’s got that spite back.

“You will see him break Pulev down, beat him up then knock him out.”

Pulev has lost just once in his professional career, with that defeat coming against Klitchsko in 2014.

Ahead of the fight Joshua has been perfecting his explosive punches in sparring sessions