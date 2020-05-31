Anthony Joshua has ruled out a boxing match with Mike Tyson – because he would be booed out the ring.

The British boxer shot to fame when he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the IBF title in 2017.

Since then, AJ has beaten Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker and Carlos Takem.

And it took two fights to beat his latest competitor Andy Ruiz Jr, who shocked the boxing world when he beat him in New York.

Another fighter who is familiar with the Big Apple is Tyson, who is arguably the greatest boxer of all-time.

There has been talk of Iron Mike returning to the ring despite being 53.

But when asked if he would enter the ring with the American, Joshua had nothing but respect.

He told The Sun: “With all due respect I wouldn’t.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering.

“People would boo.

“He is a legend.

“He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

“There are only two recognised champions the world knows of: Ali and Mike Tyson — the most recognised faces in the world when it comes to boxing.”

There have been talks that Tyson could make a return to fight Evander Holyfield in a trilogy bout.

However, many are against the match-up going ahead, considering he has not been in the ring since 2005.

But AJ, 30, added: “I see it like this — how old is David Beckham, 44, 45?

“If you see him in 10 years kicking a ball, doing 100 kick ups, a round-the-world and hitting the crossbar and then an overhead volley into the top corner, people would love it.

“But because Mike Tyson is the embodiment of like, the killing machine, he hits the pads for 15 seconds and the whole world goes crazy, it is normal.

“It is what Tyson knows.

“But for him to fight… would you be shocked if Beckham came back?

“You would.

“But for boxers it’s all they know.”