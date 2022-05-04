Anthony Joshua reveals love for another sport

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua revealed his love for chess after opening up about his life during an appearance at The Oxford Union Society on Tuesday.

The ex-champion took on several students in a game of chess while speaking about his upbringing and financial goals.

AJ also spoke about the possibility of luring Tyson Fury out of retirement after the Gypsy King decided to hang up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte.

Speaking about how he first got into chess, Joshua said: “My niece taught me to play, I’ve been playing for 4 years now.”

When challenged to a game before he addressed the students at the Oxford Union, Joshua said: “I’m out of my comfort zone, just want to have some fun here.”