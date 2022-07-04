Anthony Joshua rejects Tyson Fury training offer 

Anthony Joshua won’t take Tyson Fury up on his offer to train him ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Fury had made a public plea to train Joshua after he was outpointed by the Ukrainian last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gypsy King claimed his training along with his coach SugarHill Steward was the key to Joshua getting revenge and regaining the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

If Joshua beats Usyk, then it will reignite talks of an all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight later this year. Lennox Lewis is the last fighter to hold the title of undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

Joshua has recently ditched long-time trainer Robert McCracken and has brought in American coach Robert Garcia to work alongside Angel Fernandez and Joby Clayton in his corner. He has shown no interest in speaking to Fury and told his bitter rival to enjoy his retirement.

“Is there anything I could learn from him? Honestly, no, not really,” Joshua told the Mirror. “For a man that’s retired, go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it. What are you talking about me for?

“He’s an interesting character, but I wouldn’t take his help as well. I’ve done my thing. He has done his, and good luck to him whatever he’s doing.”

Joshua and Fury were close to staging an undisputed fight last year with deals agreed for the pair to fight. But then the Gypsy King was forced into a third clash with Deontay Wilder.

Fury knocked out Wilder in October 2021 but a month earlier, Joshua lost to former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk which scuppered the all-British clash which was set to be worth around £150m.

Joshua will still earn a huge pay day for his rematch with Usyk as he returns to the Middle East after beating Andy Ruiz Jnr in Riyadh back in December 2019. Saudi Arabian officials have put up $80m to stage the clash between the Watford warrior and the Ukrainian.

Fury has claimed he is retired after his April knockout victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley. However, most expect him to be tempted into the ring again for a huge pay day against the winner of Joshua against Usyk.