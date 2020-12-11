Eddie Hearn has described the weigh-in for Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight with Kubrat Pulev as the “most intense” in the British boxer’s career.

Joshua and Pulev will face each other on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight titles.

The weigh-in was fraught with tension as the two men traded insults and had to be separated by security guards to avoid a physical encounter.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn explained that Joshua was “ready to go right there” during the intense weigh-in.

“That was probably the most intense weigh-in that I’ve seen in Anthony Joshua’s career so far. Pulev was goading him as he walked up the stairs and goading him on the scales and [Joshua] just reacted. He was ready to go right there. Both guys are in great shape and coming in at optimum weight. You have a classic world heavyweight championship fight tomorrow night and now with even more spice and more importance,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

The British world heavyweight champion played down the feisty encounter with Pulev however, despite saying he would have hit him if he wasn’t fighting him in a professional bout.

Joshua said: “That’s just how we are, we talk a lot of rubbish; it’s just about backing yourself. For many years I’ve been watching boxing and fighters talk a lot of rubbish then they get beaten up.

“I would have clapped him on his jaw but I’ve got to do it tomorrow. He thinks he’s a warrior but I said don’t let the guys he’s fought gas him up, he’s in with a real one now.

“People come in the ring with me and they’re confident then after a few rounds their soul gets destroyed and I take them out.

“We’re big boys and we punch heavy so the first man who lands will be the last man standing.”