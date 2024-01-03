Anthony Joshua moves up in latest heavyweight rankings

Boxing’s WBA heavyweight rankings have undergone a big shakeup following that massive “Day of Reckoning” card in Saudi Arabia.

And the latest WBA heavyweight ranking has Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder moving in very different directions.

Joshua was extremely impressive as he made it three wins from three in 2023 by demolishing Sweden’s Otto Wallin in five rounds in Riyadh.

But Wilder was stunned by Joseph Parker as he dropped a conclusive decision to the New Zealander.

Not only did that shock loss for Wilder (43-3-1) – the third of his career – see the dreams of a March 9 superfight vs Joshua go up in flames, it also saw him disappear completely from the top 15 in the WBA’s latest rankings.

He had been perfectly positioned at #1 ahead of events in the desert.

Martin Bakole moves up into the top contender spot previously held by Wilder, while AJ is up to #2 from #3 and Parker’s reward for that win over Wilder is a new entry at #3.

Daniel Dubois is up to #4 from #7 after his impressive 10th-round stoppage win over Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller.

Another man moving up three spots after a “Day of Reckoning” victory is ‘Cuban Flash’ Frank Sanchez, who goes to #5 from #8 after stopping Junior Fa in seven rounds.

Germany’s European champion Agit Kabayel was mightily impressive in stopping undefeated Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in four rounds in Saudi, and he enters the list at #8, while Makhmudov (previously #3) exits completely like Wilder.

Filip Hrgovic was the other “Day of Reckoning” winner, rising to #10 from #12 after a first-round KO of overmatched Aussie Mark De Mori.

The WBA super title is of course still held by Oleksandr Usyk as he prepares for that February 17 unification showdown with Tyson Fury.

The latest rankings for the WBA, revealed on December 31, 2023, are:

Super Champion: Oleksandr Usyk (UKR) – 21-0 (14)

Champion: Manuel Charr (GER) – 34-4 (20)

1. Martin Bakole (COD) – 20-1 (15)

2. Anthony Joshua (GBR) – 27-3 (24)

3. Joseph Parker (NZL) – 34-3 (23)

4. Daniel Dubois (GBR) – 20-2 (19)

5. Frank Sanchez (CUB) – 24-0 (17)

6. Lenier Pero (CUB) – 10-0 (7)

7. Cassius Chaney (USA) – 23-1 (16)

8. Agit Kabayel (DEU) – 24-0 (16)

9. Fabio Wardley (GBR) – 17-0 (16)

10. Filip Hrgovic (HRV) – 17-0 (14)

11. Jarrell Miller (USA) – 26-1-1 (22)

12. Jared Anderson (USA) – 16-0 (15)

13. Jonathan Guidry (USA) – 20-1-2 (12)

14. Justis Huni (AUS) – 8-0 (4)

15. Ivan Dychko (KAZ) – 13-0 (12).