Eddie Hearn has declared that he is open to the idea of a crossover fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his men Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte.

Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to claim the crown last month and quickly reiterated his desire to box.

When asked about potentially facing AJ or Tyson Fury, Ngannou said to ESPN: “This is in the future, it’s somewhere, definitely. I’m going to box, I have to box in my career.

“My main dream has always been the noble art and even though I deviated into MMA, which I love, I still have to fulfil something in boxing.”

Regarding whether AJ would entertain the idea, Hearn has now told the Ak and Barak Show on SiriusXM and DAZN: “Yeah, look, AJ’s all about looking at the challenges.

“Obviously he’s focussed right now on trying to become undisputed [against Tyson Fury], but at some point in your career you wanna do different stuff.”

He then went on to add: “Dillian Whyte was a kickboxer, Dillian Whyte can grapple.

“I would like to see the double matchup with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of the cage…

“Imagine how big a double match-up would be?

“Ngannou vs Dillian Whyte, one in the UFC, one in the boxing ring. Massive.”

However, it appears Whyte has his eyes firmly fixed on a different target having called out Deontay Wilder.

He has now told Sky: “I’ll fight Wilder in Alabama if that’s what is going to make him feel secure and safe enough to take the fight.

“If he wants, he can have the home judges, his hometown, whatever.

“I don’t care. I’d even fight him in his own home, the kitchen, the garage, the garden, wherever.

“I just want to get hold of him and hurt him.”