Anthony Joshua loses unbeaten record to swimming legend

Heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua has finally lost his unbeaten record… after racing Olympic legend Michael Phelps in the swimming pool.

The 28-year-old superstar met with Phelps as he continues his holiday in the US.

But Joshua, whose meteoric rise has seen him grab three of four world titles in just five years, finally met a man he couldn’t beat.

Phelps is the fastest swimmer to ever live and the most decorated Olympian of all-time.

The 32-year-old American, who retired after the Rio Olympics in 2016, picked up an astonishing 23 Olympic gold medals, as well as three silvers and two bronze.

The next most medals won by a single athlete is just nine – by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina in the 1950s and 60s.

Phelps, an Under Armour athlete like Joshua, wrote on Instagram: “Great start to the day!

“Got to hop in the water for a swim w my man Anthony Joshua. Had great chats and taught him a few things about the pool!

“Next time you get to chose who you want to race… or if we should have a rematch!”

Joshua simply paraphrased a famous Muhammad Ali quote, writing on his Instagram page: “Float like a butterfly. Swim like a fish.”

Joshua is currently on holiday in the US.

He appeared on Conan O’Brien’s hit chat show earlier this week and was also courtside at an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Joshua was seen hanging out with fellow Stephen Curry – another Under Armour athlete – laughing and joking with him in the warm up.

AJ and promoter Eddie Hearn continue to chase a unification fight with American WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

The Sun.