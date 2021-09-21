Anthony Joshua loses £85m for Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua is set to miss out on £85million when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

The British heavyweight will defend his unified titles against Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

And he is set to pocket a total purse of £15m for his latest defence, which is 50 percent more than his last outing against Kubrat Pulev.

But ‘AJ’ is set to miss out on £85m in his total purse, after he was denied an £100m pay day after his clash with Tyson Fury collapsed.

The undisputed fight was set to take place this summer, but collapsed after the ‘Gypsy King’ was forced to take a trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder.

With a huge card organised for Saudi Arabia, the domestic showdown was set to make both fighters’ career-high pay days and offer them a chance to clash immediately after in a rematch.

That bout would have had a 50/50 split of the £100m purse being offered initially, but with other factors including pay-per-view purchases, advertising and broadcasting rights it could have seen records being broken.

Joshua’s clash with Usyk also does not represent his career-high payday so far, earning £50 million less than his historic rematch with Andy Ruiz which brought him home over £66 million.

But Joshua hopes that the pair can put money to one side, and agree another contract for an undisputed clash after their respective defences.

“I just think in 100 years all this stuff will be irrelevant, and honestly, I don’t let it bother me too much. I love boxing history, right,” Joshua told the Daily Mail. “Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis, Max Schmeling, [Jack] Dempsey, [Muhammad] Ali, Jack Johnson — fighters have had major issues in boxing. For me, this is mine.

“We were meant to have fought by now and here we are talking about it, but it will happen. I know what people are saying about boxing politics, but I’ll promise before the end of my career I will have done everything in my power to fight Tyson Fury.

“We saw it with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao (not fighting until they were beyond their primes) but that was a superstar fight.

“Me and Fury is streets, two warriors, two fighters who have come from the amateur system in the UK, and have taken the world by storm.

“We’ll get it on in Britain. Don’t worry about age, boxing politics, don’t worry about the American dollar. This is a British UK fight which can happen at Wembley, Tottenham, the O2, York Hall.”

But for now Joshua must focus on a very stern test of his credentials against a technically gifted fighter in Usyk.

And the dangerous Ukrainian poses a real threat, and has sent Joshua a menacing message as he landed in the UK to join the proceedings for fight week.

Despite forever being linked with an undisputed clash, Joshua’s rival Fury has conceded he has “never been optimistic” of a meeting between the pair.