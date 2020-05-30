Anthony Joshua has confirmed he wants to fight Tyson Fury with talks over a potential future bout still going on.

Both British boxers are heavyweight world champions with many wanting the two to meet in an undisputed bout.

Fury is due to face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, while Joshua was set to meet Kubrat Pulev this summer before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to proceedings.

There remains hope that a fight between Fury and AJ can still happen either towards the end of this year or in 2021.

And Joshua, who holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles, is keen for a fight in order to stop all the talking from his rival.

Joshua told The Sun: “Undoubtedly the fight I want is Tyson Fury — he is holding something that I want, he’s on my hit list.

“You never know what you’re going to get with him.

“He’s either at the top of the world, conquering the world, or at the bottom of the ocean and he needs to find a balance — but at the moment he seems to have found one at home working out with his wife.

“He says things about me all the time, there is so much back and forth, but Tyson Fury is only relevant the day me and him sign a contract to fight.

“The day he and I are going to fight is the only time really that I should be talking about Tyson Fury and I don’t really want to be in that position where I am talking him down.

“He says a lot of controversial things, and I know if that was me… I just think he gets away with a lot.

“But the work he has done around mental health has been very impressive.”

Meanwhile, Fury believes it would be an easy night if he were to fight Joshua.

“AJ’s style is tailor made for mine. He’s an upright fighter walking forward with a classic defence,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“Strong and powerful. He’s got no footwork, hardly any resilience. And he’s a bit gutless when it comes down to getting clipped.

“I think I’d knock him out in round two, three rounds. First time I connect on him, his legs will do a dance and I’ll just jump on him like the little fat kid [Andy Ruiz Jr] did in America that time.”