Anthony Joshua is looking for his next opponent after beating Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia last month.

The latter shocked the world in June, stopping the Brit superstar after sending him to the canvas four times.

Joshua vowed to come back stronger, and did just that, beating Ruiz in a comfortable points decision in the rematch.

Now, Eddie Hearn must find the next challenger, of which there are plenty.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles by beating Ruiz.

Kubrat Pulev is the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt, while former cruiserweight brawler Oleksandr Usyk is the man in line to take the WBO strap.

But it is still unclear as to which challenger will get their shot first.

Usyk has made the move up to heavyweight and is being tipped to fight Dereck Chisora, if Joshua decides to take on Pulev first.

But it appears the British Olympic hero fancies his chances against the Ukrainian.

“Usyk is a great cruiserweight, the undisputed cruiserweight champion, who has decided to move up to heavyweight to mix it with the big boys,” he said recently.

“He’s still exploring the division but he wants a piece of the big pie – he’s more than welcome to try to take this out of my hands.”

But Joshua also has his eyes on Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight duo will do battle for the second time next month, with the winner taking home the WBC belt.

Joshua wants Fury or Wilder later in the year

Joshua needs the belt to unify the division and has already expressed an interest in fighting the victor before the end of the year.

The 30-year-old wants all belts available to him and has a game plan for both men.

“He wouldn’t be there to do that in the seventh round. I would go in to knock him out,” Joshua said of Wilder.

“It’s heavyweight against heavyweight, champion against champion.

“This is a serious fight, so I ain’t going to go in there to try and outbox him for 12 rounds, because of his punching power as well.

“I’ve got to go in there and take him out. Don’t let him get too comfortable in the ring with me.”