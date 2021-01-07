Anthony Joshua plans to retire from boxing within the next five years.

Joshua, 31, turned professional in 2013 following his Olympic triumph the year before at the London Games.

He has since won, lost and then won back three of the four heavyweight world titles – and is in talks with fellow champion Tyson Fury over a summer showdown.

The bitter rivals could clash for all four belts in a bid to determine the first undisputed heavyweight ruler since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

And while Joshua will continue to fight beyond his rivalry with Fury, he already has one eye on retirement.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now.

“I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle.

“I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Their first purse of the fight with Fury will be split down the middle with the winner earning 60 per cent of the revenue from their second meeting.

The fight is likely to take place in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia the current front runner, although promoter Eddie Hearn revealed this week that Singapore has entered the race.

The coronavirus crisis has ruled out Wembley as a potential venue – although the national stadium would be in play for the rematch.

Hearn also said an agreement could be reached within a fortnight over a fight worth around £200 million.