Anthony Joshua has ‘mental problem’ says new trainer

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that former Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year, Robert Garcia will be working alongside Angel Fernandez ahead of preparation for his contest against Usyk.

Garcia – the brother of four-division world champion Mikey Garcia – revealed he is not the only person Joshua has added to his team in his bid to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

On his YouTube show Robert Garcia Unfiltered, Garcia said: “A lot of fighters, they come off a loss – like probably after the Andy Ruiz Jr fight – they come off a loss thinking that was never going to happen.

“So it affected him, it affected him mentally.

“He probably thought, ‘Maybe that’s the end of my career, maybe that’s it,’ so he had a lot of things going on in his mind.

“I think that’s one of the most important things that affected Anthony and that’s what I’m here to change – me and Angel and other help that he’s got.

“He’s created a team of not only me and Angel teaming up, preparing the game plan and training him with the right strategy or the right sparring partners to go out and perform.

“He hired other people that are also very smart. Not boxing trainers, just different people that could help with the way he’s thinking.

“Somebody that’s with him, thinking positive with him. Everybody around him is positive.

“Everybody around him is pushing him to his limits, to what he was doing before he lost his first fight.

“He needs to know and believe that he’s still as good, or he’s going to be even better than he was before he became champion for the first time, when he went out there and was knocking everybody out.”

Rob Tebbutt believes Oleksandr Usyk will beat Anthony Joshua once again. The boxing reporter also spoke about the appointment of Angel Fernandez as head coach.

Garcia also spoke about the ‘mental problem’ he is working on with Joshua in order for him to avenge his defeat to Usyk.

“A lot of times when a fighter is so good, so accomplished with a gold medal, two-time heavyweight champion, sometimes then they might get a little too comfortable.

“They might think, ‘I already lost a fight, so maybe I’m not as good?’

“It gets to the head. It’s something that we have to change.

“Because he already did it. He already won the gold medal against the best fighters in the world.

“And then as a pro he also did beat the best to become heavyweight champion of the world.

“We didn’t see that before he lost. After he lost is when we’ve seen that there’s more of a mental problem so we’re working on that.

“We have to push him in training, in sparring. The work is going to be done, he just has to go out there and perform.”