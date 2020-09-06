Anthony Joshua’s camp have denied the Heavyweight boxer even knows Riyad Mahrez’s wife after fresh allegations emerged the pair were spotted together on a night out.

According to The Sun, Joshua, 30, was allegedly seen with Rita, 26, on two occasions over the past few weeks at a shisha bar and then at a mutual friend’s house.

But a spokesman for Joshua has vehemently denied the accusation, telling the paper: “Anthony doesn’t personally know Mrs Mahrez and has no wish to, now or in future. He’s disappointed that she or people around her have tried to use his name to generate publicity.”

Joshua is alleged to have first met Rita in London’s Tape nightclub in December, but “backed away” upon learning she was married to Manchester City star Mahrez.

A source told The Sun: “Rita’s mad keen on AJ. She thinks they can be a couple.

“She’s in touch with him via his circle of friends and loves going out with them, although she really only has eyes for AJ.

“She’s been telling people about him, although he has held her at arm’s length.”

Mahrez married Rita in a private ceremony with only close family and friends back in August 2015 after the couple dated for five months.

Rita gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Inanya later that year.

The couple are believed to have a second daughter born in 2016, although her name is not known.

After five years of marriage, Mahrez and Rita are in the process of finalising their divorce.