Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury after beating Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua has called out Tyson Fury after beating Jermaine Franklin at the O2 on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua picked up his first victory since 2020 despite a less than convincing performance against Franklin.

The fight was scored 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 in his favour.

His opponent showed off an impressive chin but rarely troubled Joshua, who was able to cruise through the fight without being at his best.

Yet, after coming into the fight heavier than every before, Joshua landed several impressive shots, including a strong straight right at the start of the second and an uppercut in the fourth, and another in the 10th.

The two-time world heavyweight champion was clear on what he wants to do next, as he said after the win: “I try and provide for the fans.

“I know who they want.

“They said Tyson Fury.

“The ball is in his court.

“I would be honoured to fight for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World.

“If he’s listening, he knows my promoter; we’ve had dialogue before, so let’s continue this.

“We ain’t getting any younger.”

A fight between Fury and Joshua has long been considered one of the most desired bouts in the heavyweight division, if not in the entire sport, but it has failed to materialise.

However, having lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, and losing a rematch in 2022, the prospect has become more unlikely than ever, with the Gypsy King likely to only want a fight in order to unify the division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn backed his fighter up, as he added : “AJ is going to want the biggest fights.

“Tonight was a step down from Oleksandr Usyk, but there was huge pressure.

“He ended the fight well, but like he said they aren’t getting any younger.

“We would be willing to entertain those conversations to go straight into a Tyson Fury fight in the summer.”

Joshua also admitted that he felt he should have secured the victory by the shorter route, and thrown more shots, claiming in an interview with 5 Live Boxing: “I’m not too happy.

“No knockout, so no good.

“It is a brutal sport, but knockouts are everything.

“I could have thrown more shots, and I should have no excuses.

“But I will.

“That is part of coming back.

“You have to be your own biggest critic.”

Fury was due to fight Usyk in a unification bout next month, but talks fell through after financial disagreements.

Hearn previously told Sportsmail talks had taken place over a Joshua vs Fury fight this summer, although Frank Warren later angrily denied this.

If a fight did materialise between the two British heavyweights, it would surely include one of the most financially lucrative purses that the sport has ever seen.

Although Joshua was quick to call out his long-term rival, former super middleweight fighter Carl Froch questioned the 33-year-old’s motivations.

Froch appeared to criticise Joshua – asking whether money was enough to keep him motivated, and claiming he didn’t see anything in his performance to hint at a return to his previous heights.

H’e said: “In the ring at world title level he’s been there, done the business.

“And now I don’t know.

“What motivates him?

“We talked about it, he wants the money.

“I don’t understand why he’s fighting.

“I just don’t.

“It’s a dangerous sport.

“Money can’t be the motivation when you’ve earned over £100 million.

“I’ve not seen anything in that performance that he wants to be a world champion again.”

Whether or not Fury responds to the challenge remains to be seen, but Joshua’s intent to take on arguably the best fighter in the division suggests he still has ambitions to return to the top.