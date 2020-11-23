Anthony Joshua has criticised Deontay WIlder for his bizarre excuses for losing to Tyson Fury.

Wilder was beaten by Fury in their rematch in February as he suffered his first professional defeat and The Bronze Bomber came up with several bizarre explanations for the loss, including a claim that Fury’s fingernails punctured the glove and scratched him.

In addition, Wilder claimed that Fury put something “the size and the shape of an egg weight” in his glove.

Furthermore, Wilder blamed the referee and Fury’s trainer.

In another of his unusual claimed Wilder said that his ring entrance outfit, which weighed 40lbs, was too heavy for him.

Commenting on Wilder’s excuses, Joshua told Sky Sports: “I’m not surprised.

“He is trying to express how he feels to the world. He has left it to us, the masses, to interpret it how we feel is best.

“How he feels today might change in a year or two years due to experiences or more understanding of the situation that he has gone through.

“He was knocking everybody out and got used to a winning performance. He took a loss and isn’t used to it.

“As time goes on, he may express himself differently.

“Today? In my humble opinion it isn’t coming across in the right way.”

Between 2016 and 2019, Joshua and Wilder held every major heavyweight belt, but were unable to strike a deal to face each other.

Joshua said: “The positive out of it? He told the world that he ducked and dodged me.

“We offered him a fight for the undisputed championship of the world and he went down the route of fighting Fury.

“I’m glad we can clear that up and move on.

“As time goes on, it will all come to fruition and make sense.”

Commenting on the defeat to Fury, Wilder told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast: “I haven’t yet heard valid proof of how gloves flap all the way back, why your hands were in the middle of the glove, why did my ear have scratches deep inside my ear? Because of your (Fury’s) nails.

“It’s so many different facts and proof that we have. But it just shows the greatness of it.

“He cheated. He flat out cheated.

“That wasn’t the best man. That was a coward. He got a long reputation of being a known cheater. And if you known to be a known cheater, why you gonna stop now?

“The gist of it, if they have the opportunity to cheat and you don’t cheat, you’re known as a sucker.”