Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has voiced support for Nigerian protesters under #EndSARS.

“The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous,” Joshua wrote on Twitter. “All because of people saying they want to live in peace?”

“Change will happen! It’s time,” he said.

Demonstration and gunfire were also reported in several other Nigerian cities, including the capital city, Abuja.

Ighalo also recorded a video message late on Tuesday after United’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old former Nigeria international spoke from the field at Parc des Princes in Paris.

“I’m sad and I’m broken,” the Lagos-born Ighalo began. “I’m not the kind of guy that talks about politics, but I can’t keep quiet anymore for what is going on back home in Nigeria.

“I would say, Nigerian government you guys are a shame to the world, for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill un-harmful protestors, because they are protesting for their rights? It’s uncalled for,” he said. “I am ashamed of this government. We are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.”

Ighalo called on governments around the world and the United Nations to act.

“Help us. Help the poor citizens,” he said. “The government are killing their own citizens. We are calling on you guys, the UN, to see to the matters.”

“Please don’t come out because this government, they are killers and they will keep killing if the world do not talk about this,” Ighalo said.

The nationwide protests against police brutality have roiled Nigeria for more than two weeks and the demonstrators’ demands have widened to include calls for an end to corruption, accountable government and respect for human rights in Africa’s most populous nation.