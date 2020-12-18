Egis Klimas, manager of Oleksandr Usyk, claims that a title bout against unified champion Anthony Joshua is a top priority for their team, Boxing Scene reports.

“We are aiming to fight for the WBO title next and Usyk wants to fight Anthony Joshua and that is what we are going to do,” he noted.

Klimas once again stated that there was no doubt that Usyk deserved the title shot in the heavyweight division.

“Look, Oleksandr worked very hard all his life to get into this position, OK? All the amateur career, the gold medal in London Olympics (in 2012), undisputed cruiserweight champion and now having a couple of fights in the heavyweight division.

“So, he put himself into position where he is right now and he is in a very, very powerful position today to make it happen or not to make it happen.”

Besides that, with the rumours about Joshua’s unification against Tyson Fury appearing on the Internet, he emphasised that giving up the WBO belt means that Joshua is scared to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“If Anthony Joshua is 100 percent sure he can beat Oleksandr Usyk then it is a different story. But if he is not sure, of course, he can give up the title,” Klimas said.

As reported earlier, WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion Joshua believes that he is more likely to fight Oleksandr Usyk than Tyson Fury in 2021.