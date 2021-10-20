Ansu Fati extends Barcelona contract until 2027

Spanish winger Ansu Fati pledged his future to Barcelona, renewing his deal until 2027 on Wednesday.

“FC Barcelona and the player Ansu Fati have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2027. The buy out clause is set at 1,000 million euros ($1.17 billion),” the Spanish club said in a statement.

La Masia product Fati, 18, was promoted from Barcelona B to the senior squad in 2020.

He played 47 matches for Barcelona to score 15 goals.

Last season, Fati won the Spanish Cup, his sole title at Barcelona.