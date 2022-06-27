Ansaru militant group bans political activities in Kaduna communities

The Ansaru militant group has reportedly banned political activities in some communities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna, where its fighters are said to have bases.

This was revealed by the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, Ishaq Kasai, in a statement on Sunday.

He said the group regularly recruits young residents and marry the young girls.

According to Kasai, Ansaru has banned political activities in many communities in the eastern part of Birnin-Gwari LGA.

He said in the statement: “In fact, the group continues to gain acceptance from many members of the communities, particularly in old Kuyello and Damari communities in Kazage Ward.

“The Ansaru and the recruits are of the belief that their numerical strength will help them to bring the present democratic government down.

“Presently the Ansaru are going round distributing memory cards to the locals which contains their beliefs and doctrine.

“A disturbing scenario is where the group banned all political activities in many communities such as Damari of Kazage Ward.

“Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighbouring communities before they hold political meetings.

“For instance, this week an Okada rider who lives in Unguwar Makera of Kazage Ward was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru.”

“People in these communities are now disenchanted and frustrated about participating in political activities.

“We don’t know how the coming elections will take place in those areas because even the last Local Government election in Kaduna state did not hold in those communities due to the escalating insecurity.

“In short, the Ansaru are now in charge of many of the communities in the area and the group is expanding its occupation.

“The terrorists now call the shots and determine what is to be done in the villages they are dominating.”