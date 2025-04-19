Ansar-Ud-Deen Triennial Conference: Tinubu leads other dignitaries

Tajudeen Balogun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extolled the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria as a vital institution in the country’s moral and educational evolution as he led other dignitaries to the ADSON 11th Triennial Conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The President was represented at the event on Friday by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Tinubu acknowledged the society’s enduring legacy of nurturing “God-fearing, intellectually sound, and socially responsible individuals” across generations.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, national unity, and institutional reform under the Renewed Hope Agenda, and emphasised the need for credible, value-driven organisations like ADSON to serve as beacons of enlightenment, service, and unity.

Delivering a thought-provoking address as the Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola urged Muslim faithful across Nigeria to embrace unity as a divine mandate, emphasising the necessity of “Ummah consciousness”, reminding participants of Prophet Muhammad’s call to unity among believers.

Isola further expounded on the five pillars of Islam, drawing connections between spiritual obedience and societal transformation.

According to him, the pillars – Shahadah (faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity), Sawm (fasting), and Hajj (pilgrimage) – are foundational values that should inspire leadership, compassion, and civic duty in every Muslim’s life.

Similarly, the ex-diplomat called on Islamic organisations to continue shaping young minds, bridging divides and promoting justice and peace.

In his keynote address, Prof. Mustapha Olalekan Arikewuyo stressed the importance of peaceful co-existence in a pluralistic society, advocating for civic responsibility, mutual respect among faiths, and the sharing of cultural values as a path to greater national harmony.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, called for tolerance and spiritual discipline among Ansar-ud-Deen members, urging members to be distinctive in their dealings with others and to champion love, peace, and accountability.

ADSON President, Nigeria and Overseas, Dr. Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, in his welcome address described the Triennial Conference as a moment of both reflection and renewed resolve, reaffirming the Society’s commitment to educational advancement, moral integrity, social equity, and economic empowerment.

The ADSON 11th Triennial Conference brought together a distinguished roll call of national icons, Islamic scholars, and community leaders.

It was a convergence of faith, leadership, and national development.

