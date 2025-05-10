Ansar-ud-Deen Society congratulates Pope Leo XIV, felicitates with Nigerian Catholic Church

The Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Catholic community in Nigeria and globally on the successful completion of the Papal Conclave and the election of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV.

In a statement signed by the National President, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, the society described the election of Robert Prevost, the first Pope from the Americas, as a truly historic moment, marking a significant chapter in the history of the Catholic Church.

Kazeem said this historic moment signifies not only the continuity of apostolic leadership but also reaffirms the unity, faith, and resilience of the global Catholic Church.

He noted, “We commend the Catholic faithful in Nigeria for their steadfast prayers, unwavering devotion, and commitment to the spiritual well-being of the Church throughout this sacred process.

“As the Catholic community in Nigeria joins the universal Church in welcoming the new Pontiff, we pray that his papacy will be blessed with wisdom, humility, and a deep dedication to the mission of peace, justice, and service to all humanity. May his leadership inspire renewed hope, strengthen faith, and advance the work of the Gospel both in Nigeria and across the world,” the Ansar-ud-Deen president noted.

According to Kazeem, while the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria remains committed to fostering interfaith harmony and understanding, in the spirit of interfaith harmony, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society invokes the words of the Qur’an:

“… And you will find the nearest of them in affection to the believers are those who say, ‘We are Christians.’ That is because among them are priests and monks, and because they are not arrogant.”

(Surah Al-Ma’idah, 5:82)

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless the Catholic Church in Nigeria, strengthen the bonds of peace between our communities, and grant abundant grace to Pope Leo XIV as he leads the flock of Christ with compassion and justice.”

