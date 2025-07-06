Another week of massive illicit drugs haul by NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recorded another week of massive haul of illicit drugs in operations carried out nationwide.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, operatives also embarked on enlightenment advocacy.

Babafemi said while NDLEA officers at Seme border, Badagry, Lagos State on July 5, 2025 recovered 718 big balls of skunk weighing 359kg from a store in Baba-Pupa area of the border community, operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State intercepted 10,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and co-codamol as well as 1.050kg Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis leading to the arrest of the owners of the way billed drug consignments: Chinedu Odo, Samuel Ogbonna, and Kingsley Ugaji, at Jabi park in Abuja during follow up operations.

In Osun State, two suspects: Agunbiade Folusho, 40, and Suleiman Dasola, 28, were arrested at Ajegunle area of Osogbo on July 3 with 13,901 pills and ampoules of different opioids recovered from them, while another suspect, Adebayo Adewale, 50, was nabbed at a patent medicine shop at Arubidi street, Ile-Ife, with 48, 205 pills of opioids.

A raid of a vulcaniser workshop at Akindeko Junction, Alekuwodo area of Osogbo, on July 1 led to the arrest of three suspects: Wasiu Ajadi, 45; Babatunde Jamiu Ojo, 35; and Yusuf Sarafadeen, 39, with 1,250 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 850 pills of tramadol, and three bottles of codeine-based syrup.

Not less than 24,175 kilograms of skunk were destroyed on 9.67 hectares of cannabis farmland at Ikaka, Oke-Ila forest, Osun State when NDLEA operatives raided the area, where seven suspects: Bunmi Adedapo, 41; Adebisi Sodiq, 26; Babatunde Gani, 22; John Sunday, 30; Israel Odabe, 29; Solomon Odabe, 21; and Prosper Odabe, 23, were arrested on July 3.

In Borno State, 167kg of skunk was recovered at Gamboru-Ngala, while a total of 452kg of same psychoactive substance was seized at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria-Kano Road with two suspects: Nasuru Saleh and Mustapha Muhammad, arrested in connection with the seizure on July 3.

While NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway recovered 11,000 pills of tramadol 225mg from Sule Ibrahim Sadiq, 30, on July 3, their counterparts in Sokoto arrested 62-year-old Joseph Onungene in connection with the seizure of 4,800 pills of tramadol 225mg.

In Kebbi State, operatives raided Bakin Kasuwa Yauri base where they seized 312kg skunk and 10,000 tabs of diazepam.

The duo of Chigbo Okolo, 52, and Ishaku Musa, 28, were on July 5 arrested with 49,930 capsules of tramadol, at Mallum, Ardo-Kola local council area of Taraba State.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives raided the Ewere forest in Owan West LGA, where they arrested a wanted suspect, Alaba Monday, 49, in one of his cannabis farms with 115kg of processed skunk, while three other suspects: Shamsu Abdullahi, Peter Egboko, and Justin John, were nabbed in another farm measuring 2.050201 hectares.

A 78-year-old suspect, Mike Abeng, was arrested with 14.49kg skunk and tramadol during a raid by NDLEA operatives at Ofudua, Obubra LGA, Cross River State.

Others nabbed with different quantities of illicit substances during the operation included Oyom Akam, 50; Sylvester Odem, 40; and Moses Ayo, 50, apprehended at Ovonum, Obubra LGA.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Queen of Angel Secondary School, Mgbidi, Awgu, Enugu State; Divine Purpose College, Eyita, Ikorodu, Lagos State; Al-Furqan College, Kankia, Katsina State; and residents of Gomari Binta Suga community, Maiduguri, Borno State.

