Another violent crisis erupted on Tuesday between Ezilo and Iyionu communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the police have said.

It was learnt that youths of the two communities went on rampage and barricaded the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway, leading to a serious traffic gridlock.

The development left many commuters and motorists stranded in the area for many hours.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the crisis to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki.

Odah said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, dispatched police patrol teams to the area to restore peace and open up the road.

She said: “Yes, we know about the crisis.

“We learnt it was caused by renewed dispute between the communities.

“The road was earlier opened but what caused the gridlock now is what we have yet to ascertain.

“We are still waiting for the full details.”

A commuter, Sunday Njoku, who said he wanted to travel to Enugu, told NAN that he changed his mind when he got wind of the crisis.

“Our vehicle could not move an inch for hours and as I am talking to you, many passengers are still stranded on the road,” Njoku said.