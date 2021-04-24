Another 65 persons have been kidnapped in Southern Kaduna, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union alleged in a statement on Friday.

According to the group, gunmen in their numbers carried out the abduction on Tuesday.

Those affected were said to be Adara villagers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among those said to have been abduted were the Village Head of Libere, Bala Yero, his wives, and 16 others.

The spokesman of SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, in a statement on Friday said the bandits invaded the village at about 11pm on Tuesday .

Binniyat said in the statement: “For reasons not clear to SOKAPU, Kaduna State government did not include in its daily security update the abduction of 65 Adara villagers from Libere Gari Village, Kallah ward, Kajuru Local Government Area in the southern part of Kaduna State on Tuesday night by persons identified by the villagers as armed Fulani militia.

“The gunmen, who arrived at the village around 11 pm, went about shooting in the air to scare villagers as they captured their victims from compound to compound. They spent two hours unchallenged. The kidnappers have yet to make contact with family members as of Friday.”