Another Vietnam-bound businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine

An Onitsha, Anambra State based-businessman, Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, has excreted 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days of excretion observation following his arrest at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The 36-year-old was arrested in the early hours of August 8, 2024 at the old domestic terminal of the Lagos State airport.

This was while attempting to board the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja, where he was scheduled to join a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10am the same day.

The suspect, who came under NDLEA surveillance following intelligence, had arrived Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra State the previous day and lodged in a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30am flight the following morning.

He was thereafter intercepted by NDLEA operatives who moved him into excretion observation where he spent the next 12 days excreting the cocaine pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms.

Another Vietnam-bound businessman, 54-year-old Paul Okwuy Mbadugha, had been arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Abuja airport on August 12, 2024 during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR 1432 to Hanoi, Vietnam via Doha after he tested positive to ingestion of cocaine.

Also Read:

After four days under observation, Mbadugha egested a total of 88 wraps of the illicit drug with a gross weight of 1.710 kilograms.

In the same vein, another Onitsha-based businessman, Aligbo Chukwudi Jacob, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives following the seizure of a consignment of 1.20kg cannabis concealed in a package going to Dubai, UAE.

Operatives at the MMIA Strategic Command of the Agency had intercepted the shipment at the export shed of the Lagos airport while investigations revealed the cargo was sent through a courier company in Onitsha.

After a series of follow up operations, Aligbo was eventually arrested in Onitsha on August 17.

Post Views: 0