Another UK-based Nigerian bags five-year jail sentence for rape

A 33-year-old Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom, Segun Ogundipe, has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Gloucester.

Ogundipe, a resident of Tuffley Lane, Gloucester, was found guilty of rape, two counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration despite denying all charges.

His sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court came just days after another Nigerian, Elvis Nosakhare, was jailed for six years for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s underage daughter.

Gloucestershire Police reported that Ogundipe met the woman at her workplace in 2022 and invited her out for drinks.

As the night progressed, his sexual remarks made her increasingly uncomfortable.

He later drove her to his home under the pretext of picking something up, where she was raped and sexually assaulted after using the bathroom.

The report stated that on the way to Cheltenham afterwards, Ogundipe continued to touch the woman despite her repeated requests for him to stop.

Police officers on routine patrol stopped his car, giving her a chance to leave.

Although hesitant at first to reveal what had happened, an officer noticed her distress, prompting her to disclose the rape.

Ogundipe was arrested, charged, and later claimed in court that the victim had initiated sexual contact and consented — a claim the jury rejected.

Judge Lowe acknowledged the positive character references submitted on Ogundipe’s behalf but stressed that the severity of the crimes justified a five-year custodial sentence.

Ogundipe will also face deportation after serving his term.

In her statement read to the court, the survivor said: “It is still crazy to me to think how your words and your actions have made me question my worth entirely.

“Some days, what you did to me plays over and over in my head. What you did was vile and one of the worst things you could do to someone.

“I spent so long believing that I must have deserved what you did to me, but I know now that you had no right to the rights of my body.

“Every single part of my life paused. I had to leave my job, a job that I loved deeply, because I couldn’t cope.

“I became scared to meet new people, to even smile at someone out of fear that it would be taken the wrong way. I lost my spark, and even now I’m still only starting to heal.”

After the sentencing, she encouraged other victims to speak up: “It doesn’t matter if you feel ashamed or if you feel you are somehow to blame. You will be believed and supported.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jon Furse commended the survivor’s bravery, stating: “Ogundipe’s actions that night have caused serious harm and will have a lasting impact on the victim.

“We are dedicated to ensuring sexual offenders are held accountable for their horrific crimes, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or other sexual assaults to please come forward and speak to police.”

