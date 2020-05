A District Head and traditional title holder in Kano State, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero, is dead.

His death has increased the number of prominent personalities in the state who had died in the last one month amid fear of a possible Coronavirus Disease suspicion.

Bayero was the Dan Iyan of Kano and District Head of Dawakin Kudu in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He died in the early hours of Sunday.