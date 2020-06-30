Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have eliminated four armed militia men at Rafin Kada in Wukari Local Government Area and Yojaa in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops operated under the Operation Accord.Ko

Enenche said the troops at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area in Benue State and Sector 4 in Taraba State conducted a joint commando raid operation in the area in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the troops came in contact with the suspected militias at Che Jukun village, adding that four of the militias were killed and many other criminal elements wounded during the encounter.

According to him, items recovered included two locally made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three mobile phones, three AK47 magazines and two motorcycles.

Enenche added: “Also recovered include one military shirt uniform, one Peace Corps ID Card belonging to one Mr Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call from Zaki Biam on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin by name Kobo Ishor (aka Lesser) an associate of late Orjondu.

“He was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigerian Police afterwards for prosecution.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops of Operation Whirl Stroke for their dexterity and professionalism.

“It encouraged them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminals in the North Central Zone of the Country.”