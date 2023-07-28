Another set of suspected electric cable thieves arrested at Lagos airport

828 828

A combined patrol team of the Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit and Joint Military Task Force has arrested three persons suspected to be cable thieves around the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Training School at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

This was revealed by the FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, on Friday.

Yakubu-Funtua said in a statement on the arrest that two of the suspects were caught at about 3:52am on Friday while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Powerhouse (International Wing, MMA) to the Domestic Terminal (MMA).

The third suspect, who serves as a link between the two others and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi, was apprehended at exactly 5:56am at Hajj and Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the first two.

The FAAN spokesman said ongoing investigation revealed that one of the suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence sometime in April 2022.

The statement added: “The suspects are presently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC after which they will be handed over to the Police for prosecution.”

Less than two weeks ago, a set of suspects were caught during a similar operation at the MMIA.