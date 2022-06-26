Another religious terrorist group is coming, Primate Ayodele reveals

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria is about to witness another security challenge with the formation of a religious terrorist group which God showed him.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the terrorist group will be a dangerous one and if the government does not work on it on time, things will escalate than it is at present.

He called on the government of every state in the country to work on security and pay security operatives as and when due in order to avert crisis.

He noted that there is so much corruption in Nigeria’s security system and that President Buhari should review the security heads in a way to resolve the security crisis of the country. He also stated that he sees a new terrorist group in Africa that will affect some African countries.

‘’I see a new religious terrorist group building up and if the government doesn’t work on it, it will be a very dangerous one. Every state has to be secure, they must be on alert and pay DSS, Police, Army very well so we won’t have more problems. There is so much corruption in Nigeria’s security system that will affect the operatives. And government must take this serious. They must be very careful so that we will not experience bomb explosion in South West, eastern and northern parts of the country.’’

“Corruption will kill our security, the best thing Buhari can do to make our security better is to review the security heads. I see a new terrorist group coming up in Africa that will affect Burundi, Chad, Benin Republic, Togo and Nigeria.’’

While speaking on the genesis of Nigeria’s security problems, Primate Ayodele stated that the gruesome murder of Tafawa Balewa. He said the former head of state in Nigeria placed a curse on the country and it will always affect the political stability of the country.

He revealed that the curse needs to be averted through prayers to God if the country wants to stay united and enjoy stability.

‘’The murder of Tafawa Balewa has placed a curse on Nigeria which is affecting the political activities of the country. If the country doesn’t address this, we will continue to have crisis and our political progress will be affected. We will still be having several problems on our political arrangement.’’

“If we don’t want Nigeria to break in the nearest future, let us reverse Tafawa Balewa’s curse. It’s time for the government to address the real issue for Nigeria to be united again. We need prayers to reverse the curse, otherwise it will continue to threaten the future of Nigeria.’’