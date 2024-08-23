Another protest coming, petrol will be sold for N1,300 – Primate Ayodele 

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu to do the needful in order to avoid another massive protest that will cripple the Nigerian economy for two weeks.

The man of God, with church headquarters in Lagos, gave the warning in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

Primate Ayodele made it known that confusion will continue to linger in the present government and it will have an unpleasant impact on the country and its citizens.

The prophet bemoaned the government and some of its agencies for sponsoring articles against him when he warned against the negative impact of President Tinubu’s government.

He said: “When I said diesel will be N1,500, petrol will be increased to N1,000, dollar will go to N1,500, people said I am a doom prophet.

“They sponsored stories against me, but now, they have come to pass.

“I am seeing another protest coming up, which will cripple the economy for two weeks.

“I really pity this country because even some banks will not be able to cope except the President does the needful.

“There is confusion in Tinubu’s government, it will deal with Nigerians economically, security and in all aspects.

“When we refuse to vote for God’s choice, this is going to be the result and I don’t see how Nigerians will be comfortable because price of food commodities will still go haywire, there’s serious hardship and I advise the president not to allow it go beyond this year because what I am seeing ahead is massive.”

Prophet Ayodele explained that petrol price will still hit N1,300 per litre and it will get to a stage where the government will be calling for recapitalisation even in the telecommunication sector because companies will be struggling.

He added: “As it is going, petrol will still be sold for N1,300 and it will get to a stage where the government will call for recapitalisation in different sectors, call tariffs would also be increased.

“The confusion hasn’t started yet.”

