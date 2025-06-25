Another political party registers as  ‘ADA’

Less than one week after the coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted a letter of intent to be registered as a new political party, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), another party, Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA) with the same acronym ADA, has also submitted a letter of intent to the Independent National Electoral Commission to register as a political party.

The All Democratic Alliance is backed by the opposition coalition spearheaded by Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, and Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state.

However, Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed receiving letters of intent from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

Also Read

Alhaji Ahmadi Suleiman signed the letter of intent of Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA) and their office will be located on 1, Frandriance Close, off Odia Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA) is number 110 among the parties seeking registration from INEC.

Post Views: 10