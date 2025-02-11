Another PDP Rep, Amos Magaji dumps party, joins APC

The lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Amos Magaji, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday.

Abbas, who attributed the lawmaker’s defection to the crisis in PDP, urged the APC members of the house to bring him to their fold.

The minority leader, Kingsley Chinda, however, counters the defection, citing Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which prescribes the consequences of defection.

Chinda quoted the section as saying that once a lawmaker defected to another political party, such a lawmaker would lose his/her seat in the house.

His point of order was, however, met with shouts of disapproval from many of his colleagues.

In his reaction to the development, the speaker urged Chinda to channel his point of order to the appropriate quarters in writing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this section, as it were, may not be absolute, considering a proviso that appears to be a haven for defectors. (NAN)

