Another Osun senator dumps PDP

Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, who represents Osun Central in the National Assembly, has withdrawn his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party.

His resignation, dated July 12, 2025, was conveyed in a letter addressed to the chairman of PDP Ward 3, Oke Ejigbo, in Ila Orangun, Osun State.

The letter obtained by the media on Saturday stated: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable division that have emerged and court cases and counter court cases in the last 3 years, which have created factions in the party at the national level.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends.”

Fadeyi’s exit comes on the heels of a similar move by Senator Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East, who also cited internal disputes and ongoing litigation as reasons for leaving the party.

