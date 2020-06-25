Popular Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead.

According to available information, the actor died on Thursday morning.

Akinpelu was said to have breathed his last at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo State home.

He was said to have been ill for some time.

Another veteran actor and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the development in a Facebook post.

Ola-Yusuf wrote: “From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has returned to his creator.

“May God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”