Another Nigerian shot dead in South Africa

The Nigerian Union South Africa has urged the authorities in that country to effect the arrest of the alleged killers of a Nigerian, Anthony Mbonu, who was shot dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the latest in the series of killings targeting Nigerians in the country, was shot dead in Durban.

NUSA’s National Publicity Secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, who made the plea in a statement on Thursday, said the union strongly condemned the killing.

He said the 43-year-old Nigerian was brutally shot and killed on Sunday by two unidentified assailants, leaving his eight-month-old pregnant wife and two children in sorrow.

Olunloyo described Mbonu’s untimely death as a great loss to the Nigerian community in South Africa.

He said that the deceased would be remembered for his contributions and the life he lived.

He said: “NUSA strongly condemns this act of violence against a member of our community.

“We call on the South African authorities to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“NUSA is working closely with local authorities to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and justice is served for Mbonu and his family.”

Olunloyo said the victim’s remains had been deposited at a mortuary in Durban for further examination, while investigation was ongoing as the case had been reported to the police authorities.

He added: “At this time, the motive behind this heinous act remains unknown.

“In the light of this tragic event, NUSA urges all members of the Nigerian community in South Africa to exercise extreme caution in their daily activities, remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“They should also report any suspicious activities to the local authorities immediately, remain law-abiding at all times, and support one another during this difficult time.”

According to Olunloyo, NUSA is committed to supporting the late Mbonu’s family during their challenging time and will provide updates on the case as they become available.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” the statement added.

