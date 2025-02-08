Another Nigerian dies in South African police custody

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa has condemned the death of a 40-year-old Nigerian citizen, Benjamin Okoli, while in police custody in the country.

His death comes less than a month after NICASA revealed the death of another Nigerian, 50-year-old Jeremiah Okoye, in police custody.

Okoye died on January 13, 2025.

NICASA President-General, Dr. Frank Onyekwelu, described the curious deaths of Nigerians in South Africa as unbearable during a midnight telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Okoli, from Akpu in Orumba South, Anambra State, is survived by his wife and a child.

Onyekwelu said: “The Nigerian community in South Africa is mourning yet another loss in police custody.

“Okoli was stopped, searched by police officers, and taken to his house with his brother for further inspection.

“In spite of finding nothing, the officers tortured, beat, and brutalised them.

“Okoli couldn’t withstand the assault and fell into a coma.

“His brother’s attempts to revive him failed while the police stood by and watched as Okoli’s life slipped away.

“Paramedics later pronounced him dead.”

Onyekwelu noted that investigations into Okoye’s death were still ongoing when Okoli died in similar circumstances, allegedly at the hands of the same police unit.

He added: “This is the same group of officers accused of killing Okoye.

“Now, two Nigerians have died in police custody in less than a month.”

According to him, NICASA leaders in Limpopo are struggling to come to terms with the disturbing trend, which is increasingly targeting Nigerians in the province.

“We call on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to ensure the officers responsible for these gruesome deaths are brought to justice,” he urged.

NICASA has informed the Nigerian Missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg about these disturbing incidents.

The organisation hopes the killings will stop.

“We appeal to our nationals to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue their daily activities peacefully,” Onyekwelu said.

