A lawyer of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has dispatched a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, demanding bail for the suspended EFCC chairman.

The counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, from Ojaomo and Ojaomo Chambers, said Magu was ready to provide good surety.

Ojaomo said the application was based on the IGP’s promise not to detain any Nigerian beyond 24 hours because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter was copied President Muhamnadu Buhari; Chairman of the Presidential Investigation Committee; Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay; and Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Investigation, FCID, Area 10

The July 10, 2020 letter reads: “We are solicitors to Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Eonomic and Financial Crimes Commission and a Commissioner of Police who is currently under detention at your facility and whom we shall later refer to as our client. We humbly apply for his bail on self-recognizance.

“It is our client’s brief that he was invited by a team of security operatives with respect to an investigation into the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under his leadership.

“Our client has consistently denied all allegations leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and has provided both documentary and oral evidence to clear the air on all the allegations.

“Sir, our client has been in your detention facility since the 6th day of July, 2020 hoping to be granted an administrative bail by your office.

“Our decision to write this application to your office is premised in your declaration and avowed commitment at your inauguration as the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Nigerians is protected under your leadership.

“This has been severally demonstrated by your recent directives to all police formations in Nigeria not to detain any suspect for any offence which is bailable in nature due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world which Nigeria is not an exemption.

“In view of the bailable nature of the allegations leveled against our client, we hereby apply that you grant him an administrative bail pending the completion of the investigation for the defence of these allegations in accordance with the relevant provision of the constitution.

“Finally, if our application for bail on self-recognizance is not acceptable, we are ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure the availability of our client anytime he is needed for the purpose of this investigation.

“We thank you for the anticipated grant of this germane application in the interest of justice and fairness.”