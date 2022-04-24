Another Kano businessman killed by abductors after ransom payment

Another businessman from Kano State, Umar Sani, who was among those abducted along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari axis by kidnappers, has been killed after ransom was paid by his family, Daily Trust is reporting.

According to the highly credible newspaper, the businessman, also known as Magaji, was abducted two weeks ago.

Sani, who hailed from Fagge Local Government Area in Kano metropolis, was said to be heading to Buruku when he was kidnapped alongside five others.

Speaking with Daily Trust, An elder brother of the deceased, Hussaini Sani, said the kidnappers had called back on Thursday demanding another N20 million from them despite killing the businessman.

He said: “Nine of them were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road while on their way to Buruku.

“They later released three of them but withheld six.

“After some time, negotiation started with the families of the six people, and we later agreed to pay them collectively, only for us to see five of them coming back.

“When we asked them about the whereabouts of our brother, they confirmed to us that he was killed by the abductors.

“We called them (abductors) using the number they used for the negotiation and they insisted that our brother was still alive, and even went ahead to demand another ransom before they would release him.

“When we insisted that we must hear our brother’s voice before paying something again, they opened up to us that he was really killed, saying he was trying to escape.

“But his colleagues that were released said he was killed intentionally.”

According to the report by Daily Trust, Magaji is survived by his wife and four children, who presently reside in the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

His death is coming barely 10 days after another businessman’s corpse was discovered after the family paid N6 million ransom to his abductors in the same Birnin Gwari.